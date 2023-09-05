Inceptionr LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CBIZ by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 949,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 605,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $23,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBZ traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

