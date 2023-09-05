Inceptionr LLC Invests $634,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.37. 5,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average is $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,960. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.