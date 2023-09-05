Inceptionr LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 27,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.77. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $286,551. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

