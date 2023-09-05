Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 144,078 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. 256,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,980. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

