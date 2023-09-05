Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,998,000 after buying an additional 312,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Rayonier by 6.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,819,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 331,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rayonier

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.