Inceptionr LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $201.05 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average is $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

