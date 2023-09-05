Inceptionr LLC Purchases 630 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 665,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $224.52. 12,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,573. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.43 and a 200 day moving average of $227.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

