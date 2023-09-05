Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 2,143 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $406.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.51. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,289 shares of company stock worth $7,687,720. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.