Inceptionr LLC Raises Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 78,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $42.77 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $362,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

