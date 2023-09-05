Inceptionr LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

