Inceptionr LLC Sells 252 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,121. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

