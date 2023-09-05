Inceptionr LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,100. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

