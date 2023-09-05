Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 537.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,562 shares of company stock worth $3,188,552. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.33. 119,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,501. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

