Inceptionr LLC Trims Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC remained flat at $221.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,293. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average of $239.22. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

