Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 4,502 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after buying an additional 645,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

