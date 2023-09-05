Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 6,726 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 459.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,600,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,853,000 after buying an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

DTE opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

