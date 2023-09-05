Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 8,149 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American States Water by 176.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Performance

NYSE AWR opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AWR. UBS Group raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,448 shares in the company, valued at $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.