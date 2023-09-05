Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $668.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.89. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 3.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

