Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 1,730 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,730 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $295.79 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.34.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.