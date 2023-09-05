Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 2,385 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 164,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $276.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.04.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

