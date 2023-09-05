Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

