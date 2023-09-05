Independent Advisor Alliance Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,328,000. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,645,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,167,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period.

DFUS opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

