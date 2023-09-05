Independent Advisor Alliance Has $645,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exelon were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 79,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 220,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after buying an additional 307,798 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

