Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $673,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $152,111,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 561.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

