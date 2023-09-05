Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $719,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after buying an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $132,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.53.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $339.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

