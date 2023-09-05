Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $532,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

