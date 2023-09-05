Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $542,000 Investment in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Stepan

In related news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,209.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stepan has a 52-week low of $85.19 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.85 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Stepan

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.