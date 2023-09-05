Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $600,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 31,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,868 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 73.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

