Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

