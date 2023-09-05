Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MGE Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,426,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MGEE opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.75. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.21.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

