Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 262 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

