Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 760 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

