Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $570,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after acquiring an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,718,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novanta by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 206,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,432,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Trading Up 0.8 %

NOVT opened at $168.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average is $162.58. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.