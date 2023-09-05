Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $512.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.49. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.