Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insider Transactions at Information Services Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,747,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,494,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,747,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,494,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 21,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $108,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,589 shares of company stock worth $2,866,439. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

