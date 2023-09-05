Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) PT Lowered to $3.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $2.36 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 2,727.64%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

