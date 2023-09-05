Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

INO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,436,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,981 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.