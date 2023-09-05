Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
INO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.97.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 1,750.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.