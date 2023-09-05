Insider Buying: IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Nossal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.83 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of A$276,620.00 ($178,464.52).
IGO Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.
About IGO
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.