Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $52.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price objective upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.47% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 5,722,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,397. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

