Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.66 and last traded at $138.77. Approximately 31,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 222,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.30.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.03 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

