Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Insider Buys A$14,575.00 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Thorpe purchased 2,500 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.83 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,575.00 ($9,403.23).

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

