Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Lowered to C$227.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Company Profile

IFCZF opened at $140.96 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.55.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

