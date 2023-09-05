Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Integer worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Integer by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Integer by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Integer by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Integer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 252,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Integer by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of ITGR opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.05 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

