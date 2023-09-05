Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.41

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.16, with a volume of 10913260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.