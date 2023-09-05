International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.53. 1,971,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

