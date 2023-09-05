International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.37. 1,743,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,804. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

