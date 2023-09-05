Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 182,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 137,638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 194,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.