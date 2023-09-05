Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,192.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 208,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,963. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

