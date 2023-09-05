Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Stock Position Increased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 35,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,417. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $774.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.
About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
