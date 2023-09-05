Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Toll Brothers (TOL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL):

9/5/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $101.00.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Toll Brothers had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Toll Brothers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Toll Brothers is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Toll Brothers was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 4.7 %

TOL traded down $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.92. 644,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,446.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $3,931,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,990.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,852 shares of company stock worth $10,469,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $3,337,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 33.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

